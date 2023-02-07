Dubai: American rapper will.i.am to perform in the city

The multiple Grammy winner will treat fans to his international hits on February 10

By CT Desk Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 3:23 PM

Multi-platinum global music artist and seven-time Grammy Award winner will.i.am is set to make a bang at Privilege Dubai’s sky-high stage. Located on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai, he will bring the action to the city as partygoers pump it to a night of smash hits.

Taking the stage on Friday, February 10, the singer will belt out his top international hits including tracks from Black Eyed Peas current album ELEVATION featuring chart-toppers Don’t You Worry and Simply The Best, guaranteeing fans and visitors a night to remember.

Tickets starting from Dh300 per person, inclusive of one drink, will be available at the door. Table bookings start from Dh4,000. Doors open at 11pm. For reservations, call 04 607 0654 or +971 56 417 3887.