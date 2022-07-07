Dubai: 50 Cent to perform in the city in September

Marta Kauffman says 2020 murder of George Floyd made her think about systemic racism in the US
Rapper 50 Cent is headed to Dubai this September and will treat fans to his greatest hits including In Da Club and Candy Shop.
The artist and actor, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, will perform at the Coca Cola Arena on September 30 as part of his Green Light Gang World Tour. The 21 Questions singer performed at sold out shows across Europe, including in London and Tel Aviv (his first time in 16 years) this summer.
He will be joined onstage by G-Unit member Tony Yayo and rapper Uncle Murda.
Visa cardholders can register for the pre-sale of tickets on Coca Cola Arena's website. Tickets will be available for purchase from 10am on July 12.
General tickets, on the other hand, start from Dh225 and can go up to Dh545, available for purchase at 10am from July 13.
