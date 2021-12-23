Dubai: 5 times celebrities couldn't get enough of the city's iconic landmarks

The city's landmarks have served as a backdrop for some of the most attention-grabbing stunts

Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 6:57 PM

Celebrities certainly know how to experience Dubai to the fullest.

They've shot golf balls into the Arabian Sea, climbed 160 floors of the Burj Khalifa and volleyed a football from either side of the Dubai Frame.

The city's landmarks have not only served as a backdrop for the most attention-grabbing stunts, but they have also welcomed some of the biggest stars from around the world.

The recent #DubaiDestinations initiative thrusts the city's monuments and culture into the spotlight.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The #DubaiDestinations initiative is a tribute to Dubai’s culture of hospitality and its open and inclusive outlook. With a wealth of creative content from diverse sources, this initiative will open many windows into Dubai’s uniqueness as a destination.”

And take it from these stars - there are few things more unique than their adventures in Dubai.

1. Tiger Woods' golf shots from the Burj Al Arab's topmost helipad

In 2004, Tiger Woods, the doyen of the golf world, took some time off before the Dubai Desert Classic that year, and visited the Burj Al Arab Hotel. He went to the topmost helipad in the building and shot golf balls into the Arabian Sea.

It was this image that not only boosted his career immensely, but also made Dubai an important destination for professional golf tournaments.

2. David Coulthard's daring drift atop the iconic Burj Al Arab helipad

In 2013, to celebrate their fourth consecutive win of the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, Infiniti Red Bull Racing began the Red Bull Seven Star Spin project, in collaboration with the Burj Al Arab Hotel.

This involved having a Formula One legend, David Coulthard, performings donuts (drifts) and burnouts atop the Burj Al Arab helipad.

After a series of rigorous background tests, this feat was accomplished, since the car's turn radius was maintained within the yellow circle, and the weather conditions remained stable.

Coulthard had said: “There was a lot of safety planning ahead of the event. We had to make sure that the structural integrity of the helipad was acceptable for doing donuts. We also knew that if the wind went above 12 knots we’d have to call it off. But, as you can see, conditions are perfect and I think we’re going to create quite a wake-up call for Dubai.”

3. Lewis Hamilton's graceful solo skydiving

On May 30, 2021, Formula One Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, one of the best in the world, aced a solo skydiving attempt.

The daredevil jumped off a SkyDive Dubai plane and performed a number of flips and manoeuvres, occasionally instructed by the cameraman, who is also his instructor.

"I've been learning to skydive over the past couple years. It's one of my favourite things to do in my spare time. This is me trying for the first time flying on my back of which I was useless at lol. After this I went to spend time in the wind tunnel to practice. I'll post that next to show you my progression," he had said.

4. Will Smith's legendary cardio exercise at the Burj Khalifa

On November 2021, the Hollywood superstar Will Smith embarked on a new venture: A YouTube docuseries titled The Best Shape of My Life, with the goal of putting out a motivational journey of self-revelation.

Although he pushes himself to extreme levels from various locations in Dubai, two of the most memorable, and motivational, instances of the actor's superhuman power of will can be seen in episode 2, 'My Secret Shame', when he climbs all 160 floors of the Burj Khalifa, as a cardio exercise.

He reached the top floor extremely tired, but persisted: onwards and upwards. After reaching the topmost point (the spire) of the tallest man-made structure on Earth in just 51 minutes, the 53-year-old was charged with a joy like no other.

The actor, in a later shot, reiterated that he wanted to get into "the best shape of my life". He wanted to surpass all previous standards, including the ones he set during the shooting of one of his most famous films, I, Robot (2004).

5. Zinedine Zidane and Nouf Al Anzi's incredible foot volley match at the Dubai Frame

On December 2021, the veteran French footballer Zinedine Zidane and UAE Women's National Team footballer Nouf Al Anzi, were captured engaging each other in a stunning display of football skills.

The two footballers volleyed a football back and forth through the Dubai Frame, standing on either side of the towering monument.

The Dubai Frame is an important monument that symbolically represents a connection between the old and new faces of Dubai. It is one of the many gems of the country that is being revealed to the world via the #DubaiDestinations initiative.

