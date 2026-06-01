Was Dua Lipa's Serpenti wedding necklace worth Dh2.1 million?

British singer Dua Lipa may have kept her London wedding sweet and low‑key, but her jewellery told a very different story.

On May 31, the Grammy‑winning hitmaker behind New Rules, Levitating and Don’t Start Now married actor Callum Turner at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall in front of a tiny circle of family and friends.

The visuals didn’t feature the usual wedding suspects. No floral arch for Instagram feeds, no princess ball gown. Instead, Lipa arrived in a sharp white Schiaparelli skirt suit, paired with sheer gloves and a dramatic hat, channelling 1970s Bianca Jagger for a new generation. Part London courthouse, part haute couture runway, the ensemble was civil-ceremony chic at its finest. And then there was the necklace.

Paired with the finely-tailored skirt suit was a Bulgari Serpenti neckpiece in white gold, coiled around her neck and blazing with diamonds.

Jewellery insiders have already matched it to a Serpenti design listed on luxury marketplace, 1stDib, for around £430,000 (approx. Dh2,125,833) reportedly set with more than 75 carats of diamonds, right down to the pear‑shaped stones used for the snake’s eyes. In other words, Lipa basically wore the equivalent of a Notting Hill townhouse as a choker.

The British pop star sure chose a wedding ceremony that many will deem intimate, almost disarmingly 'normal' for someone of her profile. However, this one piece of jewellery carries it right back to the pop‑star territory.

And of course, this is just chapter one. The London town‑hall 'I do' is the legal, low‑key prelude to the couple’s much more lavish Sicilian celebration, where the old‑world Mediterranean landscape will take centre stage. If the civil ceremony came with a £430k 'snake' around her neck, you get the feeling that Sicily is where the pop star, not just the bride, will really show up.