Dua Lipa shares first look at custom Chanel wedding gown after marrying Callum Turner

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has given fans their first official look at the custom Chanel wedding gown she wore to marry actor Callum Turner, sharing a series of intimate photographs from the couple's lavish wedding celebration in Sicily.

The Grammy-winning artist posted the images on Instagram on Saturday, captioning the carousel simply: "Mr. & Mrs." The photographs offer a closer look at the celebrations held earlier this month at Villa Valguarnera near Palermo, Italy, where the couple gathered with family and friends following a private civil ceremony in London.

Lipa's bridal look quickly became the talking point of the post. She wore a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown designed by Matthieu Blazy, featuring a backless halter-neck silhouette, intricate embroidery, crystal embellishments, and a dramatic feathered train. The look was completed with a long embroidered veil and custom satin pumps.

According to fashion publications, the gown incorporated 480,000 hand-sewn beads and 25,000 feathers. Chanel artisans reportedly spent more than 1,100 hours creating the intricate embroidery and trompe l'oeil jewellery detailing featured throughout the dress.

The newly released images also show candid moments from the celebration, including the couple embracing beneath Lipa's veil, dancing together and celebrating with guests. The wedding festivities followed a smaller legal ceremony held at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31.

Before unveiling her wedding gown, Lipa had already sparked conversation with her bridal wardrobe choices. For the welcome party in Sicily, she wore a feathered white Bottega Veneta dress, while her London civil ceremony look featured a custom Schiaparelli couture skirt suit.

Lipa and Turner were first linked romantically in early 2024 and announced their engagement in 2025. The couple have largely kept their relationship private, making the newly released wedding photographs one of the most personal glimpses fans have seen of their celebrations.