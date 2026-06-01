Dua Lipa ditches traditional wedding gown for custom Schiaparelli suit at civil ceremony

For her civil ceremony to Callum Turner at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, Dua Lipa decided to bypass the traditional gown entirely, embracing a masterclass of vintage storytelling courtesy of custom Schiaparelli haute couture.

Designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, the ensemble was a breathtaking ode to Old Hollywood classics, filtered through a distinct 1970s sartorial lens.

At the heart of the look was a sharply tailored ivory cady blazer featuring Schiaparelli’s signature personalised gold bijoux buttons. The masculine silhouette was cleverly balanced by feminine elegance, softened by a sculpted blush-toned bustier with delicate white lace peeking out from beneath the lapels.

But the true showstopping moment came from the asymmetric skirt that has the Internet talking. Unstructured, midi-length in the front and longer at the back, the hemline created a fluid 'faux veil' train effect as the singer descended the town hall steps.

The references to vintage bridal royalty were evident, immediately evoking Bianca Jagger’s iconic 1971 Saint Laurent wedding suit.

Lipa honoured that rebellious, chic aesthetic while adding her own edge. She accessorised with white gloves and sleek Christian Louboutin pumps, finished with a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat lined with metallic gold leaf on the underside.

Finally, to balance the structural sharpness of the suit, the singer turned to Bulgari’s Serpenti line, with a white-gold necklace dripping in diamonds. With her hair styled in effortless waves and her makeup kept soft and neutral, the look remained modern yet rooted in an old-world charm we don't often get to see in contemporary bridal fashion.