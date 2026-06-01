Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner in intimate London ceremony

The wedding marks a major milestone in the couple's relationship, coming nearly a year after they announced their engagement in June 2025

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 10:17 AM
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Global pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot, marrying in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

As per Page Six, during the private celebration, the newlyweds were surrounded by friends and family as they exited the venue amid a shower of confetti.

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For the occasion, Lipa wore custom Schiaparelli haute couture, while Turner opted for a navy Ferragamo suit.

The wedding marks a major milestone in the couple's relationship, which first came into the spotlight in January 2024.

At the time, Page Six revealed that Lipa and Turner were dating after they were spotted dancing together at the afterparty for Turner's 'Masters of Air' premiere. An insider had then described the pair as being "mad about each other", despite the early stages of their romance.

Three months later, the couple was photographed during an outing in New York City, further fueling interest in their relationship.

Lipa later confirmed their engagement in June 2025. The singer also spoke warmly about her engagement ring, revealing that the custom design was created by the 'Fantastic Beasts' actor with input from her best friends and sister.

Earlier this month, the New Rules singer offered fans a glimpse into what appeared to be her bachelorette celebrations in Ibiza.

Sharing an Instagram carousel featuring close friends and a suitcase filled with bridal white outfits, Lipa captioned the post: "Funmaxxing is an internet slang term describing the practice of intentionally maximising enjoyment."

According to reports obtained by Page Six, the couple is also planning a second wedding celebration at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, Italy.

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