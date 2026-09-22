DreamWorks' Filipino-inspired animation 'Forgotten Island' scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

A Filipino story is about to take the global stage, and Filipinos are already seeing pieces of home in it.

Forgotten Island, an animated film inspired by Filipino culture, has debuted with a perfect 100% score on film review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its September 25 theatrical release. It is currently the highest-rated DreamWorks animated film on the website.

Rotten Tomatoes's Tomatometre reflects reviews from professional critics, and Forgotten Island had 28 reviews listed on the platform at the time of writing. The film's early reception also caught the attention of its stars, with Filipino-American actress Liz Soberano and Grammy-winning singer H.E.R., sharing the perfect score on their respective Instagram Stories.

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Why does this 100 per cent rating matter?

Beyond the number itself, the early reception offers a promising signal for stories rooted in culture and identity. If Forgotten Island connects with audiences at the box office, its success could show producers that culturally specific stories can find audiences far beyond the communities they represent, potentially opening the door for more films that bring underrepresented cultures to the screen.

And even from the trailer alone, it is clear how unmistakably Filipino the film feels. Familiar details jump out, such as the image of Jesus Christ hanging on the wall (a sight in many Filipino homes in a predominantly Catholic country), Filipino food, Karaoke sessions, and other cultural touches woven into the story.

For Filipinos, aside from seeing familiar objects on screen, it is also a chance to see elements of their everyday life, culture, and identity represented in a major animated film, and brought to audiences around the world.

What is Forgotten Island about?

The story centres on best friends Raissa and Jo, whose lives take an unexpected turn when they find themselves on the mysterious island of Nakali. As they try to find their way back home, they face a difficult choice — their journey could mean losing the memories they have of each other.

At the heart of the film is Filipino culture and mythology, with familiar creatures, traditions and cultural references woven into its fantasy setting.

Soberano voices Raissa, while H.E.R. plays Jo.

The cast also brings together a number of Filipino and Filipino-American stars, including Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon, Manny Jacinto and Jo Koy.

Behind the film are directors Joel Crawford and Filipino-American filmmaker Januel Mercado. The pair previously collaborated on DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.