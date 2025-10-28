  • search in Khaleej Times
Dream Media Motion hosts glamorous Dream Fashion Gala Season 2, Noor-e-Diwali

The gala featured a stunning fashion show, a premium exhibition, and a series of vibrant entertainment acts that celebrated the fusion of Indian and Emirati traditions

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 4:06 PM

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

Dubai: 48 barbers set Guinness World Record with a beard trim every 19 seconds

Dream Media Motion lit up Dubai with the dazzling Dream Fashion Gala Season 2 – Noor-e-Diwali, held at the luxurious Khalidia Palace Hotel. Conceptualized and organised by Namrata Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Dream Media Motion, the event showcased her visionary leadership and flair for blending fashion, art, music, and culture into one unforgettable evening.

The gala featured a stunning fashion show, a premium exhibition, and a series of vibrant entertainment acts that celebrated the fusion of Indian and Emirati traditions. The event’s highlights included exciting competitions such as Miss & Mr. Teens, Best Dressed Male, and Best Dressed Female, along with energetic dance and musical performances by popular Bollywood singers and artists. The night shimmered with star power as Bollywood actress Shivani Sharma graced the stage as the celebrity chief guest.

Dubai’s real estate market surges in H1 2025, powered by premium communities

Watch: Dubai launches drone delivery route through Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane: Abu Dhabi fans furious after UFC 321 Main Event ends in No Contest

Ras Al Khaimah’s Innovation City becomes world’s first AI-powered free zone

Delhi turns to cloud seeding to spur rain, curb pollution

The celebration was further elevated by the attendance of Sheikha Dr Hind Bint Abdulaziz Al Qasimi, alongside a distinguished gathering of UAE VVIPs, dignitaries, and celebrities. With over 300–400 guests in attendance, the evening stood out as one of Dubai’s most vibrant and glamorous fashion events of the year.

The gala concluded with a lavish 5-star dinner, offering guests a perfect blend of luxury, networking, and festivity. Garnering immense appreciation and widespread media coverage, Dream Fashion Gala Season 2 – Noor-e-Diwali solidified Dream Media Motion’s reputation for innovation and excellence in event production.