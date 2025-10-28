Dream Media Motion hosts glamorous Dream Fashion Gala Season 2, Noor-e-Diwali

Dream Media Motion lit up Dubai with the dazzling Dream Fashion Gala Season 2 – Noor-e-Diwali, held at the luxurious Khalidia Palace Hotel. Conceptualized and organised by Namrata Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Dream Media Motion, the event showcased her visionary leadership and flair for blending fashion, art, music, and culture into one unforgettable evening.

The gala featured a stunning fashion show, a premium exhibition, and a series of vibrant entertainment acts that celebrated the fusion of Indian and Emirati traditions. The event’s highlights included exciting competitions such as Miss & Mr. Teens, Best Dressed Male, and Best Dressed Female, along with energetic dance and musical performances by popular Bollywood singers and artists. The night shimmered with star power as Bollywood actress Shivani Sharma graced the stage as the celebrity chief guest.

The celebration was further elevated by the attendance of Sheikha Dr Hind Bint Abdulaziz Al Qasimi, alongside a distinguished gathering of UAE VVIPs, dignitaries, and celebrities. With over 300–400 guests in attendance, the evening stood out as one of Dubai’s most vibrant and glamorous fashion events of the year.

The gala concluded with a lavish 5-star dinner, offering guests a perfect blend of luxury, networking, and festivity. Garnering immense appreciation and widespread media coverage, Dream Fashion Gala Season 2 – Noor-e-Diwali solidified Dream Media Motion’s reputation for innovation and excellence in event production.