Dream Fashion Gala Season 2 to illuminate Dubai with glamour and creativity

Dubai is set to dazzle this festive season as Dream Media Motion announces the return of the Dream Fashion Gala Season 2, themed 'Noor-e-Diwali.' The much-anticipated event will take place on October 11, 2025 at the Khalidia Palace Hotel, celebrating the fusion of fashion, culture, and artistic brilliance.

Building on the success of its first season, this year’s gala promises a grander celebration that intertwines Diwali’s luminous spirit with high fashion. The evening will feature an exclusive fashion runway and lifestyle exhibition, spotlighting renowned designers, luxury brands, and rising creative talents from across the region. Guests can look forward to couture showcases, cultural performances, and networking opportunities with industry leaders, media representatives, and influencers.

“Dream Fashion Gala represents the light of talent and innovation. This season, we’re celebrating the spirit of Diwali — where every design tells a story of illumination, beauty, and transformation,” said Namrata Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Dream Media Motion.

Organised under the leadership of Namrata Kashyap, Co-Founder Binod Kumar, and Director Mylene De Los Ama, the gala continues to embody Dream Media Motion’s vision of blending creativity with culture through premium event experiences.

As the festive season approaches, Dream Fashion Gala – Noor-e-Diwali is set to dazzle Dubai with an unforgettable showcase of style, innovation, and elegance.