UAE: Seventeen's Mingyu, S.Coups to perform at Dream Concert in Abu Dhabi

Carats in the UAE, are you ready to see (probably) your bias live?

Organisers on Friday announced that Seventeen's Mingyu and S.Coups will be heading to the UAE for the Dream Concert set to take place on November 22.

S.Coups and Mingyu have teamed up under the subunit name CxM to drop a new mini-album HYPE VIBES on September 29, 2025. With what has been shared so far of the six tracks in the album, their contrasting traits seem to match well.

Miyeon from I-DLE will also be there, the organisers said in an announcement. Take a look at the full lineup:

Earlier, concert organisers revealed that ATEEZ, Red Velvet, All [H]ours and Triple S will be coming to Etihad Park.

The concert will run for 7 hours. Doors will open at 4pm and the concert will end at 11.30pm, organisers have said. Minors, under the age of 18, must be accompanied by an adult.

Every year, some of the biggest artists in K-pop come together to perform at this massive concert. Last year, in 2024, the lineup featured names like NCT WISH, n.SSign, ONEUS, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, Fifty Fifty and CIX.

As K-pop’s longest-running concert, this event has been lighting up stages in Korea since 1995. Now celebrating its 31st edition, Dream Concert is more than just a show, it’s a true piece of K-Pop history.