Major K-pop concert comes to Abu Dhabi this November

K-pop fans, brace yourselves! One of the biggest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea is coming to the UAE as part of a world tour.

On Thursday, Visit Abu Dhabi took to its social media platforms to say that Dream Concert will be coming to the emirate on November 22, this year.

This announcement comes after weeks of the tourism department hinting at a major surprise for K-pop fans in the country.

Visit Abu Dhabi has said that it will reveal the lineup this weekend. Fans have been dropping comments hoping that that their favourite artist will be coming to the city.

Every year, some of the biggest artists in K-pop come together to perform at this massive concert. Last year, in 2024, the lineup featured names like NCT WISH, n.SSign, ONEUS, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE, Fifty Fifty and CIX.

Dream Concert has been held annually since 1995, becoming a staple in K-pop culture. This year, the concert is going global to meet fans across the globe.