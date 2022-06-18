Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on radio show

The Bollywood singer of ‘Seeti Maar’, ‘Veere’ fame shares how she ended up making Mumbai her home and her ‘unexpected’ career choice
Canadian rapper Drake who debuted his own radio show paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala and played out several of the slain Punjabi singer’s songs on the programme.
In a new radio show called Table for One that went on air for the first time on Thursday, Drake reportedly played some of his favourite numbers, including 295 and G-Shit - two songs by the late Punjabi rapper.
Drake’s gesture won many hearts.
“This collab will remain a dream forever... RIP... Much respect to Drake for this,” a social media user tweeted.
“Omgg this is HUGEE!! He played 295 song Respect @Drake,” another one wrote on Twitter.
“The reach was global for Sidhu Moose Wala, Drake playing 295 and G Class on his program Table for One before the release of his new album,” a Twitter user posted.
Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 following which Drake took to social media to express his grief.
In a post on his Instagram Stories, Drake had shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother and captioned it, “RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala.” In 2020, Drake started following Moose Wala on Instagram.
Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district last month. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.
Meanwhile, Drake has announced his new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. It is a follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy. The new LP includes 14 songs.
