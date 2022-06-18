Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on radio show

The Canadian rapper played out several of the slain Punjabi singer’s songs on his new programme

By ANI Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 10:38 AM

Canadian rapper Drake who debuted his own radio show paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala and played out several of the slain Punjabi singer’s songs on the programme.

In a new radio show called Table for One that went on air for the first time on Thursday, Drake reportedly played some of his favourite numbers, including 295 and G-Shit - two songs by the late Punjabi rapper.

Drake’s gesture won many hearts.

“This collab will remain a dream forever... RIP... Much respect to Drake for this,” a social media user tweeted.

“Omgg this is HUGEE!! He played 295 song Respect @Drake,” another one wrote on Twitter.

“The reach was global for Sidhu Moose Wala, Drake playing 295 and G Class on his program Table for One before the release of his new album,” a Twitter user posted.

Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 following which Drake took to social media to express his grief.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Drake had shared a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother and captioned it, “RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala.” In 2020, Drake started following Moose Wala on Instagram.

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district last month. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Meanwhile, Drake has announced his new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind. It is a follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy. The new LP includes 14 songs.