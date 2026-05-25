Canadian rapper Drake becomes first artist to hold top 3 albums chart spots simultaneously

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has made chart history by becoming the first artist to simultaneously occupy the top three positions on the albums chart with Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, according to Variety.

According to Billboard, Iceman debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 463,000 equivalent album units, giving Drake his 15th chart-topping album.

With the achievement, Drake surpassed Jay-Z for the most No. 1 albums among solo male and R&B/hip-hop artists. He also tied Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo acts overall, trailing only The Beatles, who hold the record with 19 chart-toppers, as per the outlet.

Iceman also registered the second-biggest sales week of 2026, behind Arirang by BTS, which earned 641,000 units. The album additionally recorded the biggest week of the year for an R&B/hip-hop release.

Drake's albums Habibti and Maid of Honour debuted at Nos. 2 and 3 with 114,000 and 110,000 equivalent album units, respectively.

The rapper had been teasing Iceman for nearly two years. He intensified promotions in July 2025 through his Iceman livestream series, where he previewed unreleased music, including tracks like "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One" featuring Central Cee.

During the fourth instalment of the livestream series on the eve of the album's release, Drake surprised fans by announcing two additional albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour, before dropping all three projects simultaneously at midnight on May 15.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200 chart, Noah Kahan's The Great Divide slipped from No. 1 to No. 4, followed by Ella Langley's Dandelion at No. 5.

The remaining top 10 positions included Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, Michael Jackson's Thriller and Number Ones, and BTS' Arirang.