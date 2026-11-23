A moment came in Dr Shriram Nene’s life when he had to make his time count.

The cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon of nearly three decades, whose book, 21 Days to Good Health: A Surgeon's Evidence-Based Program to Reset Your Body, Calm Your Mind, and Add Years to Your Life was released in Dubai over the weekend, faced the prospect of getting diabetes. The situation was grim, given that his father was already a diabetic—and this was a condition where genetics could have a stronger say. In his recollection of that time, he was "going that route, and I had to work hard to stay away from that".

And Dr Nene, the spouse of veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, did work hard. “I actually shredded 21 kilos. I built up an eight-pack. I went vegan,” he told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview. “I stopped all my other monkey business, and I trained six times a week [including strength and cardio with spin]."

In about 18 months to two years, the indicators reversed. "Every one of my lab values normalised."

That phase, among other of his experiences as a surgeon, made him reflect deeply—and author a book that would help others.

"I redesigned how I looked, and some of that came into this book… it was not just something which I dreamt up," Dr Nene—who was born in London, grew up and worked in the US and moved to Mumbai in 2011—admits candidly.

However, 21 Days to Good Health isn’t about dietary or fitness regimens that can deter the common man or someone beginning to make their way to the neighbourhood gym. It’s about the small, consistent lifestyle changes that can transform one’s well-being. And that reflects in its title as well.

"The idea is we put the 21 days in to give you a hook with something you already recognise, [it] is simple: if you do small actions in an iterative, repeatable fashion, eventually it'll become automatic."

The concept, he said, is a take on the 21-day theory by the American plastic surgeon Maxwell Maltz, which states that it takes that time for a patient's old mental self-image to fade and a new one to form.

Dr Nene’s book focuses on five pillars. Nutrition (which is 60%-80% of the game), movement, sleep, stress and mindset and connection and purpose. Ultimately, we need to not just live longer, but live healthy, he said.

At one point, Dr Nene recalls operating on nearly 500 open heart cases a year, in addition to 2,000 consultations. His book, he said, hopes to ensure that readers never make it to an operating table, borrowing on the age-old adage of prevention is better than cure.

“I could save lives with millimeters and milliseconds and high precision. But what I couldn't do is undo 20, 30, 40 years of bad living,” Dr Nene, who studied at the Washington University and University of California, said.

The book, according to him, aims to democratise healthcare and make it very easy to understand.

"What I try to do with this focus [is] to take all my experiences, all my observations, all my learnings, and the latest in longevity science, and pour my soul out to my patients, in the hopes that I can [help them recognise] an early threat."

The World Health Organisation identifies mental stress as potentially affecting a wider cross-section of people globally. And Dr Nene suggests two measures for the same: putting away your mobile phone as much as possible and, among senior citizens, cultivating a sense of purpose.

"You have to put these devices down [at some time]. You have to stop. When you work out, put it on do-not-disturb mode," he said. "Who is gonna call you at that time that it's earth shaking?"

‘My wife is a beacon of discipline and strength’

Dr Nene admits that his wife, and the couple’s sons, Arin and Ryan, were a huge influence while he was writing the book, underlining that “they are part of my ethos”.

“My wife is a beacon of discipline and strength,” he said of Dixit, his wife of 27 years. “Both of us are accomplished, but we don't wear our stripes on our sleeves, because we grew up the hard way. And when you do that, what you find is that you value people and things that you do, which are meaningful. And the conversations which are meaningful.”

“She's the kindest, humblest person you'll ever meet. You know her onscreen persona, the interviews, how she treats people, and I'm the same way… it's the golden rule. It comes back to you.”

Outing as film producers and other pursuits

The power couple also found common ground in films.

Dr Nene and Dixit co-produced two Marathi movies, the comedy 15 August and the dark comedy Panchak, under their banner RNM Moving Pictures. When quizzed about an impending Bollywood entry, Dr Nene said that he doesn’t have any such intent. "It’s not what I do. For one thing, I don’t speak Hindi very well and I didn’t grow up watching [Bollywood films]," he said. "I do speak [the language] fairly proficiently now, but it’s not a genre that I gravitated to as a kid."

He said their pursuits are driven by passion. My wife is also a trained classical dancer (Dixit is a Kathak dancer). "She doesn’t do it [dance or films] for money or fame. She does it because she enjoys it,” Dr Nene said. "I enjoy what I do, and I enjoy building."

"The film projects were interesting in that they allowed us to spread our wings, and it was a domain she [Dixit] was very comfortable in," he added. "My role in the film company was more from the CEO standpoint."

Dr Nene, who has invested or incubated around 130 startups through his family office, is also a celebrity in his own right, with an active presence on social media: his YouTube channel has more than half a million followers, while on Instagram it's higher. The online presence, he said, was because there's a pressing need to present evidence-based facts in medicine. "If I'm going to say something, it's going to be with absolute accuracy," he said. [I] make sure that it's a consensus paper and not a one-off study on rats or mice."

The couple's social media presence has been a heartening experience for both of them. "Back in the day, it was very difficult for female stars to meet their fans. But now, through social media, she sees a lot of kind words, and she sees a lot of them," Dr Nene noted. "I'm also seeing people respond to what we put up."

Quiz him on his multi-faceted personality, and he pins it down to being a misfit. "I'm the square peg in a round hole," he said. "I will never restrict myself to one domain."

Dr Nene’s daily meal routine

Morning: protein shake (pea extract) with almond milk and blueberries

Late noon: Lunch

Evening: Protein shake

Night: Light dinner by 7pm or 8 pm

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