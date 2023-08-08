Double the laughs with Miranni & Manmaani in Dubai

‘Our Hulk, Superman’: Actor Sunny Deol on reprising the role of Tara Singh for ‘Gadar 2’
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set to release on August 11
Prepare to double over with laughter as Miranni and Manmaani take the stage on Saturday, August 12, at Dialogue Dubai, located in the Majestic City Retreat Hotel. Following their previously sold-out performances, Nitinn R Miranni returns, accompanied by his hilarious alter ego, Uncle Manmaani, for another uproarious comedy extravaganza.
Join them for an evening that promises non-stop laughs as Miranni and Manmaani weave their comedic magic with their unique blend of unscripted and uncensored humour. Get ready to be in stitches as they keep the audience rolling off their seats.
But that's not all – there's more fun in store! You stand a chance to win exciting prizes during the event. And after the laughter-filled show, groove to the beats of the Celebrity DJ Duo Muszik Mmafia at the after party.
This is the one-night event you absolutely cannot afford to miss! Secure your spot now for Dh100 per ticket, inclusive of 1 free drink. For bookings, call 058 530 5550.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set to release on August 11
The film will mark the superstar's second release of 2023
Irish actor Conleth Hill revealed he was 'inconsolable' after he learned of his end in the popular show
Sutapa Sikdar also mentioned how Amitabh Bachchan was initially upset with the actor during the making of 'Piku'
The performance is part of the 'VIP Classical' concert series, an initiative launched by SAMIT Event Group
Companies saw a rise in leave requests on the release date, which has led to firms declaring the day as holiday
The director's latest is a hard-hitting show starring Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh
The Hollywood talks about Dubai, 'Gran Turismo,' and how he's grateful for his acting career