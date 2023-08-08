Double the laughs with Miranni & Manmaani in Dubai

The comic performance will tickle your funny bones at Dialogue Dubai

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 3:09 PM

Prepare to double over with laughter as Miranni and Manmaani take the stage on Saturday, August 12, at Dialogue Dubai, located in the Majestic City Retreat Hotel. Following their previously sold-out performances, Nitinn R Miranni returns, accompanied by his hilarious alter ego, Uncle Manmaani, for another uproarious comedy extravaganza.

Join them for an evening that promises non-stop laughs as Miranni and Manmaani weave their comedic magic with their unique blend of unscripted and uncensored humour. Get ready to be in stitches as they keep the audience rolling off their seats.

But that's not all – there's more fun in store! You stand a chance to win exciting prizes during the event. And after the laughter-filled show, groove to the beats of the Celebrity DJ Duo Muszik Mmafia at the after party.

This is the one-night event you absolutely cannot afford to miss! Secure your spot now for Dh100 per ticket, inclusive of 1 free drink. For bookings, call 058 530 5550.