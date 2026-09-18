Fahadh Faasil makes Telugu lead debut in fantasy film 'Don’t Trouble the Trouble'

Fahadh Faasil is taking on his first lead role in a Telugu film with the upcoming fantasy drama Don’t Trouble the Trouble.

The actor has previously appeared in Telugu cinema as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, but his latest project will see him take centre stage for the first time.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film stars Fahadh as Suri, a magician who befriends a young girl named Divya, played by Ssara Palekar.

Their story takes an unexpected turn when Divya develops supernatural abilities and is revealed to be a genie capable of granting wishes, leaving Suri caught up in the chaos that follows.

The film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, while SS Rajamouli is presenting the project. Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya are among its producers, with Kaala Bhairava composing the music.

The teaser offered the first proper look at Fahadh as Suri, showing him performing tricks for Divya before things begin to get out of his control.

For Fahadh, the film marks a different turn from his previous Telugu roles, particularly the antagonist he played opposite Allu Arjun in the Pushpa films.

Don’t Trouble the Trouble was originally expected to arrive in cinemas on September 11, but the release was later postponed.

The film will now hit cinemas on October 2, with Telugu as the original language and dubbed versions also releasing in Malayalam and Tamil.

The release gives Fahadh his first opportunity to lead a Telugu film after already building a presence in the industry through the Pushpa franchise.