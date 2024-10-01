'Don't troll my 9-year-old self': Priyanka Chopra's drastic transformation leaves fans in awe

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:57 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:04 PM

Taking to her Instagram account, actor Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a peak into how much she changed from her pre-teen years to her Miss India days. Her motivational message about self-love and growth inspired many fans.

The first picture showed a black-and-white photo of nine-year-old Priyanka with a boy-cut hairstyle, which her mother, Madhu Chopra, preferred for its convenience at school. The second picture showed the 17-year-old Priyanka, just after winning the Miss India title in 2000. The transformation between the two pictures is striking, with Priyanka looking unrecognisable in the earlier photo.

Along with the pictures, the actress also shared a caption that read, "Warning: Don't troll my nine-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a 'Boy cut' hairstyle... and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000... Both pictures taken less than a decade apart."

"Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today... Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up.