Don't miss the Riwaaz fashion exhibition in Dubai

Find everything you need for the festive season under one roof

By CT Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:00 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 3:04 PM

It’s finally that time of the year! With Diwali and the festive season just around the corner, Riwaaz by Vatnani Events is back with a vibrant fashion exhibition on Saturday, October 1 at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Find everything you need for the festive season under one roof at Riwaaz, as 80 exhibitors come together to showcase designer clothing, jewellery, skincare items, accessories, home decor, footwear and gifting solutions.

Patrons can enjoy free Pani Puri courtesy of Chappan Bhog at the event.

Timings are 11am to 8pm, with free entry and free valet parking. Follow Instagram handle @riwaaz_ifc_dubai for more details.