Don't miss Disney Princess - The Concert in Dubai this May

Mindy Kaling also shared a few glimpses from the party, where she's seen posing with Malala and Jr NTR, among others
Disney Princess – The Concert travels to Dubai for five performances at Coca-Cola Arena alongside Dubai's very own Firdaus Orchestra.
The cast features West End and Broadway stars Hiba Elchikhe (‘Princess Jasmine’ in Disney’s Aladdin), Steffanie Leigh (‘Mary Poppins’ in Mary Poppins), Anneliese van der Pol (Disney Channel Star and Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast) and Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Disney’s The Lion King).
The cast will perform alongside their enchanting Prince - a magical music director, Benjamin Rauhala, and Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Monica Woodman.
Concert goers are encouraged to dress up in their best ‘royal’ attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like Let It Go, A Whole New World, Reflection, and How Far I’ll Go.
The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. In addition to the lush orchestrations performed by Rauhala and the all-female orchestra, larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.
Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party and will be performed live in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on May 5, 6 and 7. Tickets start from Dh150 and are available now at coca-cola-arena.com
