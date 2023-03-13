Don't miss Disney Princess - The Concert in Dubai this May

West End and Broadway starts will perform more than 30 songs from Disney films

By CT Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 4:03 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 4:12 PM

Disney Princess – The Concert travels to Dubai for five performances at Coca-Cola Arena alongside Dubai's very own Firdaus Orchestra.

The cast features West End and Broadway stars Hiba Elchikhe (‘Princess Jasmine’ in Disney’s Aladdin), Steffanie Leigh (‘Mary Poppins’ in Mary Poppins), Anneliese van der Pol (Disney Channel Star and Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast) and Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Disney’s The Lion King).

The cast will perform alongside their enchanting Prince - a magical music director, Benjamin Rauhala, and Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Monica Woodman.

Concert goers are encouraged to dress up in their best ‘royal’ attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like Let It Go, A Whole New World, Reflection, and How Far I’ll Go.

The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. In addition to the lush orchestrations performed by Rauhala and the all-female orchestra, larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party and will be performed live in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on May 5, 6 and 7. Tickets start from Dh150 and are available now at coca-cola-arena.com