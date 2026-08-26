Dolly Parton honoured by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and more stars after death at 80

Dolly Parton died in Nashville on August 25 at the age of 80, prompting an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry.

In the hours following her death, some of music’s biggest stars, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem, shared personal tributes reflecting on Parton’s impact on their lives and careers.

Their tributes reflected not only on Parton’s music, but also on the personal impact she had on artists across different generations and genres.

Taylor Swift paid tribute to Parton in a statement shared with People, reflecting on the impact she had on generations of artists.

“A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,” Taylor said. “But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.”

She also described Parton as “true grace and true grit” and thanked her for creating a path for younger women in music.

Beyoncé also paid tribute to Parton, reflecting on the influence she had on her and the opportunity they had to work together.

“You were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious,” she wrote. “I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.”

The two worked together on Beyoncé’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter, with Parton appearing on the project. Beyoncé also recorded her own version of Parton’s Jolene.

Sabrina Carpenter shared a more personal tribute after collaborating with Parton on a reworked version of Please Please Please in 2025.

Sabrina recalled meeting Parton for the first time and thinking that she was “an angel walking the earth”, while also remembering the laughter and conversations they shared.

In her tribute, she wrote: “I will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humour in my pocket for the rainy days. There will never be another you.”

She ended the post with a reference to Parton’s famous song, writing: “I will always love you.”

Eminem, meanwhile, shared a personal letter Parton sent him after his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

In it, Parton told him that although she did not know much about rap music, she had come to recognise him as one of the best at what he does.

Eminem said the unexpected letter had stayed with him.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me,” he wrote, describing Parton as “a superstar in every sense”.

Parton leaves behind a career spanning more than six decades, with hits including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Beyond music, she was known for her philanthropy, including the Imagination Library, which has provided millions of books to children worldwide.

Tributes have continued following her death, with artists across generations remembering her impact.