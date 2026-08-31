Dolly Parton’s sisters share emotional tributes following singer’s death at 80

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton has shared an emotional tribute following the country music star’s death at the age of 80.

In a Facebook post, Freida opened up about losing her older sister, revealing that Dolly had also become a mother figure to her while she was growing up.

“I know to the entire world, she was a superstar, but to me, she was my Dolly Momma,” Freida wrote.

She recalled how the sisters would climb into bed together as children because they were both afraid of the dark. Dolly later stepped in to help raise Freida during her teenage years.

Freida also reflected on the ups and downs of their relationship over the years, saying that despite disagreements, her love for her sister never changed.

“Like all sisters, we definitely had our share of arguments and disagreements throughout the years,” she wrote, adding that she “never stopped loving her”.

She thanked fans for the messages and support the family has received since Dolly’s death and said her sister could never be replaced in their hearts.

Freida also revealed that she is working on something in Dolly’s honour as a way of keeping part of her sister close and sharing it with those who loved her.

Her message follows another emotional tribute from their sister Stella Parton, who reflected on a tradition the pair shared for years.

Stella revealed that she and Dolly would have coffee together over the phone every Tuesday morning before sunrise, using the time to catch up, gossip and make plans.

“My Tuesday morning coffee time will never be the same but her love, respect and goodness will remain,” Stella wrote.

She also shared one of Dolly’s final acts of generosity, revealing that her sister had been willing to undergo experimental treatment if doctors believed what they learned from it could eventually help others.

“My sister was always thinking of others,” Stella wrote.

Stella encouraged fans who wanted to honour Dolly’s legacy to show more kindness and give their time and resources to others.

Dolly died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives. She was 80 and was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville.

In the days since her death, members of the Parton family have continued to share memories of the singer, offering a more personal look at the woman they knew away from the stage and spotlight.