Dolly Parton remembered at 2026 Emmys as Reba McEntire performs ‘Appalachian Memories’

Country star Reba McEntire paid an emotional tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2026 Emmys, performing Parton’s 1983 song 'Appalachian Memories' during the ceremony’s in memoriam segment.

The tribute honoured Parton, who died on August 25 at the age of 80 from cancer.

Before McEntire took the stage, Sally Field, Parton’s co-star in Steel Magnolias, delivered an emotional introduction, describing the country icon as “a real giant” and an “angel on Earth.”

The ceremony then showed archival footage of Parton introducing “Appalachian Memories” at the 1983 Emmys, before McEntire performed the song with an orchestral arrangement.

McEntire, a longtime friend of Parton who collaborated with her across music and television, became visibly emotional at the end of the performance.

She closed the tribute with the words, “I love you, Dolly. So much.”

The performance reflected the longstanding bond between the two country stars, as well as their shared rural roots and decades-long friendship.

The 2026 Emmys are being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay serving as host.

The ceremony airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock. Here's how you can watch it in the UAE.