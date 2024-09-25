Doja Cat shuts down Joseph Quinn engagement rumours

The picture is from the sets of 'Housefull 5'
Popular rapper and singer Doja Cat opened up about her relationship status after sporting a ring on her left hand, reported E! News.
The singer was recently linked to Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn and rumours abounded about an engagement after she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger while performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
However, she clarified things with an X, formerly Twitter, post, where she wrote: "No I'm not engaged. It's a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it." The post has since been deleted.
Doja earlier expressed interest in the actor from A Quiet Place: Day One while interacting with his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp.
Schnapp has revealed that there are no hard feelings between him and Doja Cat after he recently shared their private messages on social media.
The actor shared a light-hearted video of himself taking on a quick math quiz set to Doja Cat's hit track Kiss Me More.
"Guys everything is all good I apologised and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," he commented in the 15-second clip.
Things turned sour after Doja messaged Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up," she wrote, adding, "Wait no. does he have a gf?"
"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp wrote back, but the singer revealed she couldn't find Quinn's account on any social media platform. Schnapp then sent her a link to the actor's Instagram account.
Schnapp then jokingly posted his exchange with the rapper in a deleted video , sharing the private messages she had sent him with over 30 million fans.
Following that, branding Schnapp as "unbelievably socially unaware and whack," the rapper revealed she felt violated having her private messages exposed to the world.
ALSO READ:
The picture is from the sets of 'Housefull 5'
The actor encourages the inclusion of women in the future of Afghanistan
The highly anticipated concert will take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 11, 2025 as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour
Illegal platforms are reselling them at extortionate prices despite warnings and legal action from BookMyShow
German expat Eve Lauren Heinz has always been an entrepreneur - but the UAE made her dreams come true
The 'exhausted' emoji is among the eight emojis that have been approved for release next year
A star-studded runway show presented by L'Oréal Paris opened Paris Fashion Week in grand Parisian style
The photos were from a family vacation in Greece