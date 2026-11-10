UAE documentary on Emirati woman's first camel race heads to Doha film festival

The story of a young Emirati woman preparing for her first competitive camel race is heading to Doha, as UAE-produced short film Namoos screens at this year's Doha Film Festival, joining six other Gulf productions in a dedicated regional programme opening November 19.

The film follows Noora Al Zaabi through her preparations for the race, revisiting in fragments of memory and motion the pivotal day she first stepped up to the starting line. Palestinian-Jordanian filmmaker Nada Jahed, based in the UAE, directed the documentary, blending observation and reenactment to explore where personal ambition meets tradition and cultural identity. The film received support from the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation.

Namoos is selected for Cinema Alkhaleej, a programme launched this year by Doha Film Festival (DFF), presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI), bringing together stories from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE on a single Gulf platform.

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Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival, said the programme was designed to give the region's voices a shared stage. "Our stories are shaped by distinctive cultures, shared histories and rapidly evolving societies, containing emotional truths that transcend borders," she said.

The nine-day festival opens on November 19 with the MENA premiere of The Station, a debut feature by Yemeni-Scottish filmmaker Sara Ishaq, set inside a women-only petrol station in war-torn Yemen. The International Feature Film Competition brings 15 titles from four continents, competing for $185,000 in awards. Eleven of the 15 films were supported by DFI's Grants programme, and seven are directed by women.

Music runs alongside the screenings throughout the nine days. Grammy-nominated Australian artist RY X will perform with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, uniting contemporary songwriting with symphonic sound. Palestinian hip-hop pioneers DAM headline the regional lineup, with Iraqi Canadian rapper NARCY, Jordanian singer-songwriter Dana Salah and Malaysian chart-topping artist Yuna among those also appearing. Sudanese British singer Elmiene and Sudanese Saudi rapper Dafencii join Qatar's own SaaD and Swaydee, alongside EZ9, a Sudanese rapper based in Doha, in a programme spanning hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat and Arabic contemporary sounds.

DFF Talks will bring filmmakers, artists and industry figures into conversation with audiences across the nine days. Free community screenings are planned throughout Doha, extending access to the programme at no cost.

The Ajyal Film Competition runs as a parallel strand for young audiences, with 17 films judged by a jury of people aged 16 to 25. Five feature films and 12 short films make up the selection, with jurors also serving as moderators and curators throughout the programme.

Doha Film Festival runs from November 19 to 27. Key partners include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar.