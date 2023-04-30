Does Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai need Abhishek Bachchan's permission to sign movies?

Junior Bachchan's reaction to a fan asking him to let the actress work more has gone viral

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan was impressed by his wife, former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance in her next release, which is helmed by director Mani Ratnam.

He took to Twitter to share his review of Ponniyin Selvan 2 and said, “PS2 is simply Fantastic!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team." He tagged the rest cast and crew in the tweet and added, "And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

While Abhishek was all praises for Aishwarya and the movie, a tweep asked him to allow her to "sign more movies". The person commented, "As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya."

Junior Bachchan's reaction to the comment has gone viral as he retorted back saying, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves."

Earlier, rumours of a rift between the couple started doing the rounds when Abhishek was missing from the red carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. But again, Abhishek's comment on a picture of his wife and daughter silenced all fake reports. When a user shared a photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the event on Twitter, Abhishek surprised the person by leaving a heartwarming note in the comments. To the tweet, which read, “My fav people”, Abhishek said, “Mine too.” The actor also added a blush face emoji to it.

Aishwarya Rai's next release

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been entrusted with the music for the film.

Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest is expected to be told in the second part.

Earlier, Aishwarya and Abhishek worked together in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Guru' which was a landmark movie in their careers.

Inputs from ANI

