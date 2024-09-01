Doctor charged in 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry's death expected to plead guilty

Actor Matthew Perry. Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 11:51 AM

One of the two California doctors involved in the investigation into the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the surgical anaesthetic ketamine, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The information was confirmed by a Department of Justice official on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Chavez, 54, appeared in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for a bond hearing and arraignment.

According to Ciaran McEvoy from the United States Attorneys' Office, Chavez is expected to enter a guilty plea in the coming weeks. His plea will be the third in the ongoing investigation into Perry's death.

Mark Chavez, the "ketamine doctor" who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death from an accidental ketamine overdose (Photo by AFP)

The Friends actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the investigation into Perry's death has led to the arrest of five people. These include Chavez, Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, another doctor named Salvador Plasencia, a drug dealer, and a woman known as the "ketamine queen."

Jasveen Sangha, the woman dubbed the "ketamine queen," and Salvador were identified as the lead defendants in this case.