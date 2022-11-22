DJ Buddha to bring catchy desi vibes to KT Desert Drive

He will perform at the event on November 26

By CT Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:28 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM

Mihir Buddhabhatti - DJ Buddha - who will perform at the KT Desert Drive on November 26, is a well-known face in the party circuit today and has a rocking reputation.

Based in Dubai, he's been a banker at an International Bank for the last 17 years. But he’s no socialite, just a banker by profession and a DJ by passion. Currently, DJ Buddha is a resident at AKS, Dubai’s biggest desi nightlife brand, where he spins to packed dance floors on weekends.

Never afraid to experiment with different sounds – his emotive musical selections are his own therapy. Though he loves playing in nightclubs, patios and special events, his love for music goes way beyond the spectrum of mixing tunes. As a producer, promoter and influencer, he has found plenty of ways to express himself musically.

Driven by a passion for Bollywood, Bhangra, commercial and house music, over the last decade he’s produced varied musical blends for the most demanding audiences across the globe. He’s successfully pioneered his own genre that he likes to call ‘Desi Deep House’ that has been a game changer in the desi clubbing scene. He recently released his podcast - ‘The Sounds of AKS’ - that garnered immense praise and accolades from fans across the globe.

He’s had music releases on Zee Music, T-Series and 9XM.

Buddha regularly opens shows for big ticket events, concerts and cultural fests, and has been part of 80+ of the biggest concerts in the UAE. He’s known to have shared the stage with the biggest names in the industry today, like A.R. Rahman, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, Sidhu Moosewala, Badshaah, Ammy Virk, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, RDB, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan.

He’s collaborated with some of the biggest record labels to release his official mixes and mash ups. He’s been a part of several ad campaigns for companies within the UAE and has made people groove to his jingles.

That’s not all, he also prides in having his own radio show on the biggest Bollywood Music Station in the UAE – City 1016, which he holds very close to his heart. You can catch him turning up the heat on Saturdays with his unique blend of old and new songs as he unearths some real classics.

DJ Buddha, also a guest lecturer at Emirates Media and Communication Institute, Dubai Knowledge Village, was nominated as Best Asian DJ for the 10th Masala Awards 2017-18.