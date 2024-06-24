E-Paper

Disney on Ice 2024 is coming to Abu Dhabi

Introduce the kids to stunning musical show

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:56 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:57 PM

Get a kids in a song-and-dance mood when you book your tickets to the grand Disney on Ice 2024 show this October.

From the stars of Enchanto (think Mirabel) to Frozen’s Anna and Elsa and the Toy Story gang, this is going to be an adventure you won’t forget.


The Disney on Ice 2024 show will play out at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi between October 16 and October 20. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.net

