Disney+ comes up with early bird deal for UAE subscribers

The streaming platform is launching in the Middle East on June 8

By Web Desk Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 7:39 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 7:46 PM

Here’s some exciting news for Disney fans in the UAE. The streaming platform has come up with a special, discounted introductory package offer for subscribers as it prepares to launch in the Middle East.

You can avail a 12-month Disney+ subscription for the price of eight months if you register before June 8, which is the launch date.

The Middle East countries that Disney+ is launching in are Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Yemen and the UAE.

The introductory package will be available for Dh239 for an annual subscription, compared to the monthly price of Dh29.99, which amounts to Dh359.88.

The subscription will automatically renew for 12 months and subscribers will charged the current annual price, unless they cancel the annual contract.

Disney+ has a massive catalogue of hit shows such as the The Mandalorian, Grey’s Anatomy, Loki, The Kardashians and Obi-Wan Kenobi, among others. They also have a lineup of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars movies, Disney classics and National Geographic, plus other entertainment programs from Star.

Regular subscribers in the UAE, will have to pay Dh29.99 per month or Dh298.99 for an annual subscription.

To register for the Disney+ prelaunch subscription offer got to https://www.apps.disneyplus.com/ae/pre_launch