Disney delays release of 'Deadpool 3', 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' 'Fantastic Four' , 'Blade'

Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
Disney has decided to delay the releases of Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and other major Marvel properties.
As per Variety, Blade has moved from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU.
Deadpool 3 has relocated from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and has lured Hugh Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine. Shawn Levy will helm the project.
Fantastic Four has shifted from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025. The film, one of Marvel's most anticipated, has yet to cast the four leads, but has WandaVision director Matt Shakman attached to direct.
An untitled Marvel film has been pushed from February 14, 2025, to November 7, 2025; Avengers: Secret Wars has been delayed from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another untitled Marvel film set for May 1, 2026 has been removed from Disney's calendar.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July that Fantastic Four would kick off Phase Six, which would make Blade and Deadpool 3 the final two films in Phase Five. The delay of Avengers: Secret Wars means that fans will no longer get two Avengers movies in the same year.
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
The performance will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles
Lynch credited the director with uniquely interpreting a historical story for a modern audience
Kanye's recent controversial behaviour includes social media posts slammed as anti-Semitic
Pugh plays a nurse who travels to a remote village to "watch" a girl who claims to have not eaten for months
Several of her co-stars on the series — such as Peter Dinklage, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner and Conleth Hill — marked their presence at the wedding in Italy
On Friday, he had posted screenshots of a conversation with rapper Diddy, who called him out over the 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt