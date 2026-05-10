Disha Patani makes Hollywood debut in Kevin Spacey's film 'The Portal of Force'

Actor Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut, The Portal of Force, which also stars veteran actor Kevin Spacey.

On Friday, the trailer of the film was unveiled, introducing Disha as Jessica, the emotional and narrative centre of an epic supernatural showdown between two ancient factions, the Statiguards and the Holiguards.

The Portal of Force, the first film in the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.

At the heart of the story is a confrontation between two ancient forces. The Statiguards stand for order and the rules that hold the world together, while the Holiguards follow a very different code. Jessica, described as “the Chosen One”, is revealed to be the daughter of rival leaders from both sides, making her a bridge between the warring worlds and the ultimate decider in a battle that could determine humanity’s fate.

Speaking about her international debut, Disha said in a press note: “I've waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying, but the scope to explore the craft was massive.”

She added, “Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself. You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography, and honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action, and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering.”

In the coming months, Disha will also be seen in Awarapan 2.