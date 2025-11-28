Discover a world of wonder: Dubai Garden Glow launches Season 11

Two immersive worlds - Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park come together at a brand-new Zabeel Park location for Dubai’s most magical family experience

Dubai’s most magical attraction is back and it’s more breathtaking than ever. Dubai Garden Glow has opened its gates for Season 11 with an all-new concept, offering “Two Experiences at One Destination.”

Now located at Zabeel Park Gate 3, right next to Dubai Frame, the new edition introduces two interactive worlds: the thrilling, prehistoric realm of Dinosaur Park and the vibrant, imaginative universe of Fantasy Park.

This reimagined concept brings more engagement, more creativity, and more unforgettable moments, making it the must-visit family destination of the season.

A Prehistoric Adventure: The Dinosaur Park

The Dinosaur Park transports visitors back millions of years, delivering a rich “edutainment” experience through more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs. Each zone narrates the story of the prehistoric world, beginning with early reptiles such as Placerias and Dimetrodon, and moving through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods all the way to the dinosaurs’ dramatic extinction.

A favourite among curious children and adults alike, the park blends science, storytelling, and spectacle. Key zones include:

Dino Live: Walking dinosaurs, interactive encounters, a lively Dino Stage Show, and plenty of selfie moments.

Dino Ride: A fun-filled zone where children can experience the thrill of “riding” dinosaurs.

Dino Cage: A dramatic setting where fierce dinosaurs attempt to break free - creating a heart-pounding “dino escape” scene.

Dino Extinct: An educational area featuring life-sized fossils and a fossil-dig zone where kids can uncover hidden dinosaur bones.

Dino Heritage: A curated showcase of dinosaurs across the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, highlighting the evolution of different species.

A World of Imagination: The Fantasy Park

In vivid contrast to the prehistoric world, the Fantasy Park is a colourful celebration of creativity and art. It’s a fully immersive, highly “Instagrammable” experience where giant handcrafted installations blend seamlessly with natural floral arrangements.

Each display is curated to represent a unique cultural or natural element, including:

The majestic Asian Thai Elephant

The powerful German Bear

The vibrant Brazilian Macaw

The soaring American Bald Eagle

The striking Siberian Tiger

The adorable Australian Koala

…and many more.

Bursting with colour, craftsmanship, and imagination, Fantasy Park promises visual delight at every turn.

A Journey No One Should Miss

Season 11 of Dubai Garden Glow delivers a seamless combination of education, entertainment, and artistry, making it an all-in-one experience for families, couples, and visitors of all ages.

Plan Your Visit

Attraction: Dubai Garden Glow – Season 11

Concept: Two experiences at one destination (Dinosaur Park and Fantasy Park)

New Location: Zabeel Park, Gate 3 (next to Dubai Frame)

Timing: 10am – 9pm

Dubai Garden Glow Season 11 is now open. For tickets, opening hours, and visitor information, please visit www.dubaigardenglow.com.