UAE: Disco Dandiya returns to Dubai this week

Dance the evening away as you celebrate the Navratris this year with Disco Dandiya.

The event, back by popular opinion, will be held on September 26 and 27 at Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek.

Organised by Nisha Samyani, Avani Samyani, and Pahal Samyani, the event promises to blend the soulful beats of traditional Dandiya with the vibrant energy of Bollywood in an indoor setting designed for maximum fun.

Nisha Samyani says: “Dubai welcomed Disco Dandiya with so much love last year. This year, we are making it even bigger, bolder, and brighter — a true celebration of culture and community.”

For ticket bookings visit Platinum List and for more information call: +971 527910100.