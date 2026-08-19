Dior PR director Mathilde Favier dies in car crash alongside film producer partner

Mathilde Favier, Dior's longtime public relations director, has died in a car accident in France alongside her partner, French film producer Nicolas Altmayer, according to People. She was 57.

The couple died on Monday, August 17, after their vehicle collided with a truck while overtaking another car, People reported, citing French authorities. Altmayer was 61.

Dior confirmed Favier's death in a statement shared on social media, paying tribute to the fashion executive and her contribution to the house.

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Favier had been a prominent figure in the fashion industry for decades and joined Dior in 2011. Before joining the French fashion house, she had worked at Prada and built a career in fashion public relations.

During her time at Dior, Favier worked closely with several high-profile celebrities and ambassadors associated with the brand.

Dior leadership also paid tribute to Favier following her death, including Christian Dior Couture chairman and CEO Delphine Arnault and LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson also remembered the longtime executive.

Favier was also the author of the 2024 book Living Beautifully in Paris, which offered a look at some of her favourite places and experiences in the French capital. She is survived by her two children, Héloïse and Carlo, from her previous marriage to financier Robert Agostinelli, according to People.

Altmayer was a French film producer who co-founded production company Mandarin & Compagnie with his brother Éric Altmayer. He was known for his work across French cinema, including the OSS 117 film franchise.