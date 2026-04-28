Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon bhangra on 'The Tonight Show', viral clip wins hearts

Watching Jimmy Fallon doing bhangra was not on our 2026 bingo card, but Diljit Dosanjh clearly had other plans. The Punjabi singer turned New York’s Studio 6B into a full-fledged celebration as he brought his new EP The Call of Panjab to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and, in the process, got the late‑night host to even match steps with him.

Clad in his signature turban and cool fit, Diljit walked onto Fallon’s stage with the kind of confidence that comes from already having conquered huge stadiums, Coachella, and now, late‑night television, again.

Speaking of his recent release AURA, the singer spoke about how the album is a reflection of the energy the fans feel in his shows, before quite literally shifting that energy in the studio as performed the track Morni live.

In a now-viral clip shared on social media, Fallon also joined Diljit for an impromptu bhangra tutorial. In the video, Diljit demonstrates classic moves while Fallon follows along diligently, fully committing to the moment.

“You can do bhangra on any beat, even on generator [sound],” the singer joked.

Eager fans have flooded the comment sections of the viral videos with reactions such as “Jimmyjot Singh” and “Best collaboration.”

"Our favourite sardar taking over Hollywood let's go," commented another fan.

But this isn’t even Diljit’s first rodeo on Fallon’s couch. The singer-actor made his debut on The Tonight Show in 2024, performing his hit tracks G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine.

Introduced as the "biggest Punjabi artist on the planet", Diljit left a strong impression with his stage presence and signature bhangra, dressed in a traditional white dhoti kurta and turban.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, he will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition. This will mark Diljit's second collaboration with the filmmaker, after Amar Singh Chamkila. Until then, fans can enjoy the bhangra and banter on The Tonight Show.