Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' in UAE: How to watch film after India controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's heart-wrenching film 'Satluj' was taken down from Zee5 India in just under 48 hours of its release, generating a massive buzz on social media.

The release of the film, previously named 'Punjab '95', has been delayed by three years after more than 120 cuts were requested by the Central Board of Film Certification — which were ultimately not made for its OTT release.

Now, fans of the Punjabi star around the world have been wondering where they can catch the film.

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The film is no longer available in India but continues to be available for global audiences on the OTT platform Z5. Those in the UAE planning to watch the film can subscribe to the platform.

Subscriptions begin at Dh22.99 per month for access to all content across two devices.

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed insurgency. Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej river.

Piracy concerns

The film leaked online shortly after being removed from Zee5 in India. In view of pirated versions being circulated, the streaming platform has raised concerns and asked the audience not to support piracy.

"We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours - don't support piracy. We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you," Zee5 wrote in a social media post.

In an official statement following the film's removal on Sunday, ZEE5 acknowledged the audience response and confirmed its temporary unavailability in India.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Announcing the removal on Sunday, the platform stated, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Lead actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the issue in a live Instagram video on Monday.

Speaking to his viewers, the actor reflected on the sudden restriction of the film and the long journey behind its release, while expressing both disappointment and acceptance over the latest development.

In his live interaction, Diljit Dosanjh spoke candidly about the sequence of events leading up to the ban. He said, "My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening."

(With inputs from ANI)