Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' removed from Zee5 globally days after India takedown

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has been removed from Zee5's international catalogue, just days after the film was taken down from the platform in India, according to multiple Indian media reports.

The latest removal comes about a week after the Honey Trehan-directed film disappeared from Zee5 India, where it had been released without prior promotion. At the time, the streaming platform said the film would remain unavailable in India "until further notice", without providing a detailed explanation.

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According to reports, the international version of the film was also removed on Friday evening, July 10, extending the controversy surrounding the project beyond India. Director Honey Trehan confirmed the global takedown to SCREEN.

Originally titled Punjab '95, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal killings and mass cremations in Punjab during the militancy period. The project has faced certification hurdles since it was submitted to India's Central Board of Film Certification in 2022, with the filmmakers previously alleging that authorities sought 127 cuts before granting clearance.

The film was also due to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 before the screening was cancelled following reported objections from Indian authorities.

Despite its brief availability on Zee5, Satluj drew praise from viewers and sparked renewed conversations about censorship and artistic freedom. Actor Diljit Dosanjh has said the film's removal did not come as a surprise to him, adding that the response from audiences had already made an impact.