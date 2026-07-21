Diljit Dosanjh reacts to NEET protest, shares message for authorities

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced support for students following the police action during the July 20 CJP protest, urging authorities to listen to their demands.

Sharing a statement on social media, Diljit wrote, "Aj Jo hoyea Baut Maada Hoyea.. Students Naal Edan Treat Nhi Hona Chaida c.. Mai Authorities Nu Request Karda Ke Students Dian Demands Nu sunn Leya Javey.. Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa.." ("What happened today was deeply unfortunate. Students should never be treated this way. I urge the authorities to listen to the students' demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God.")

His remarks came amid intensified protests by the CJP over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Opposition has also stepped up criticism of the government following police action during the protest march towards Parliament on Monday.

Several members of the film industry also reacted to the police action. Actor Rohit Saraf wrote, "It's the sound of a future that feels brighter despite the uncertainty of today. I want to believe that today will not be remembered for the violence that unfolded, but for the extraordinary courage that was shown."

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar, joined students during the demonstration, and expressed support for activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also issued a joint statement supporting the protesting youth, calling them the "heartbeat of our democracy."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Whatever anyone's political preferences may be, humanity must come above all. We must ensure a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy for all our brave students, and for all the determined voices seeking to be heard, with a genuine commitment to constructive dialogue."

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also spoke to the media outside Parliament, saying the purpose of Parliament is discussion and accountability, not disruption. She said, "Our parliamentary session is for, so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right."

Ranaut further said, "It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself."

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk remains under medical supervision at Safdarjung Hospital. According to the latest hospital reports, his vital parametres are stable, although his blood sugar remains low.

Wangchuk was taken to the hospital by Delhi Police on July 18 after beginning a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak.