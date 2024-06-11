Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa recreate Heeramandi's scene

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 2:57 PM

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, becoming an Internet sensation, actors Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa have recreated a scene putting their hilarious twist to a dialogue from the web series.

On Monday, Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video that has since been shared widely online.

In the video, the duo is seen re-enacting the famous dialogue Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye, originally delivered by Sharmin Segal's character, Alamzeb, in Heeramandi.

Neeru Bajwa, in the video, says, "Ek baar dekh lijiye, 5-10 lakh de dijiye. Deewane toh hum khud ban jayenge aap bas apna property mere naam kar dijiye." (Please see me once. Give Rs 5-10 lakh. We'll become crazy ourselves if you just transfer your property to my name).

Soon after the two dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section to give their reactions.

One user wrote, "You guys are so hilarious."

Another user commented, "This is sooooooooooooooo funny."