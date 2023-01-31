Diljit Dosanjh joins Kareena Kapoor in 'The Crew'

She worked with some of Hollywood's most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the upcoming comedy 'The Crew'.
Excited to have Diljit on board, producer Rhea Kapoor, AKFCN Production, said, "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, 'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.
Kareena is extremely happy to collaborate with Diljit.
Taking to Instagram, she shared an announcement note and captioned it,"Uff best news."
Kareena and Diljit have earlier worked together in 'Good Newwz', which was released in 2019.
Kriti, too, weclomed Diljit on board.
"Welcome to the crew," Kriti wrote.
Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions, the film is set to go on floors from the end of March 2023.
As per a statement, the film's story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.
She worked with some of Hollywood's most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television
The Apple TV+ series is a comedy about a therapist crushed by grief and trying to put himself back together
The 'Descendants of the Sun' actor confirmed his wedding has been registered today
She visited Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre on Sunday, January 29
Dressed in all-black and a bandanna, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'
The brand ambassador of Dubai truly did represent the city in this movie with his action-packed scenes filmed in the emirate
The former child star has been nominated for an Academy Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
An accident involving a wardrobe malfunction occurred on the sets of 'P.S. I Love You'