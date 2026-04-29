Diljit Dosanjh thanks Jimmy Fallon after viral ‘Tonight Show’ Bhangra performance

Diljit Dosanjh is making sure his latest late-night moment isn’t remembered just for the Bhangra. After turning The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon into a full-blown Punjabi party, the singer-actor has now penned a heartfelt note to Jimmy Fallon, thanking him for his “positive aura” and for celebrating his culture on a global stage.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a clip from his appearance and wrote, “@jimmyfallon Brother you have such A Positive Aura About You.. Thank You So Much For Giving us a Platform to Represent Our Culture. ONE LOVE.” The message has struck a chord with fans who are applauding the warm camaraderie between the two.

On the show, Diljit brought his signature charm, humour and desi flair as he spoke about his music, his new EP The Call of Panjab and the growing reach of Punjabi sound worldwide. He also ended up teaching Fallon a few Bhangra moves, with the host following along as the studio erupted into cheers.

What stands out in this cultural crossover moment is how Diljit has consistently used these big-ticket appearances to centre his identity — from his turban and language — while still keeping things fun, light and accessible for an international audience.

For a generation of South Asian fans watching from around the world, it serves as a reminder that mainstream late-night television is finally making room for artists from diverse backgrounds to show up exactly as they are — and be celebrated for it.

On the work front, Diljit is balancing a packed film and music slate as he rides a major global high. He recently headlined the Aura World Tour 2026, kicking things off at BC Place in Vancouver, North America, with a massive stadium show. More dates are lined up across Canada and beyond.

As an actor, he was recently seen in the magnum opus sequel Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, and is also attached to upcoming projects like Main Vaapas Aaunga and the much-discussed Panjab 95.