And it's official. Diljit Dosanjh, the Indian actor and singer who has been making waves across continents, is coming to the UAE.
The Amar Singh Chamkila star posted on X, formerly Twitter, the locales where he'd be performing for his Dil-Luminati Tour. One of the places he named was the UAE.
Twenty-year-old Dubai resident Janisha Dhanjal, says: "He's my favourite artiste. I saw him in Delhi once and I cannot wait to see him again."
Dosanjh, who is known for his roles in movies such as Jatt & Juliet and Good Newwz, recently made headlines for his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Fallon introduced the star as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet".
The singer won hearts with his effusive personality and high-octave performance; he sang the hits Born to Shine and G.O.A.T.
He also did bhangra on stage, causing the audience to cheer along.
The singer has also collaborated with the likes of English musicians Ed Sheeran, of Perfect fame, and Sia, who's credits include Titanium and Chandelier .
Dosanjh started his career by singing devotional songs at a local gurdwara.
His first brush with fame came when he sang for T-series, the song Ishq Da Uda Ada.
His first movie was the Punjabi film Mel Karade Rabba (2010).
