Diljit Dosanjh introduces the world to his sister, mum

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:01 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:03 PM

Fair warning, this could make you pick up that tissue box even as you go awww.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is enjoying the success of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour, has not forgotten his support system; in fact, for the first time, during a concert in Manchester, he introduced the world to his mum and sister.

He’s always kept his family out of the limelight, stating their need for privacy, but this time, the Chamkila star honoured them on stage. While singing his hit Haas Haas, he walked towards an elderly woman on stage. He sang, “Dil tenu de ditta main taan soneya, Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi ae (I have given you my heart and dedicate my life at your feet)”, before saying to the audience, “This is my mom”. After lifting her hand, he bowed down in respect. Then he introduced another lady who was standing close by. He said: “This is my sister,” reported Indian Express.

Dosanjh was born in a small village called Dosanjh Kalan in 1984. His father, Balbir Singh, was a bus driver. When he was very young, he was sent to live with his maternal uncle, a hymn singer. Soon, he was joining his uncle during performances.

Today, he is an international actor and musician, who has appeared on American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

And UAE fans are excited; he’s coming to the country on November 9. He will be performing in Yas Island Abu Dhabi.