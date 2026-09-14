Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first Punjabi artist to headline London's Wembley Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh has officially taken Punjabi music to one of the world’s biggest stages.

The singer-actor made history on September 12 as the first Punjabi artist to headline London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, performing in front of a reported 90,000-plus fans on a night that felt bigger than just a concert.

It was a full-scale celebration of Punjabi music and culture under the famous Wembley arch for Dosanjh, who’s become known for opening his shows with the now-famous call, “Punjabi aa gaye oye!” (Punjabis are here).

Fans reportedly arrived in colourful traditional outfits, with many embracing the cultural spirit of the evening through free turban-wrapping stations at the venue. From chart-topping tracks such as G.O.A.T., Lover, Born To Shine and Hass Hass to emotional interactions with fans, Dosanjh made sure the show combined the scale of Wembley with the warmth that has become a hallmark of his concerts.

He also brought select fans on stage, posed for selfies and handed out gifts to audience members, continuing a tradition that has become a familiar part of his live shows over the years.

The historic Wembley date marks another major global milestone for the star, who became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella in 2023. Wembley, too, carries enormous cultural significance, and seeing a Punjabi artist headline the stadium while performing predominantly in Punjabi marked another major moment for South Asian representation on the global stage.

The night ended with fireworks and the song Main Hoon Punjab, bringing the celebration back to where it all began for the singer.

And Dosanjh doesn’t seem to be slowing down. He also announced that his Aura World Tour will head to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, telling fans that his global Punjabi takeover is only getting started.