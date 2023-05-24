Singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow bought by cricketer Virat Kohli is now a restaurant

The restaurant, which opened in October 2022 in Mumbai, serves a range of delectable cuisines, including North Indian and Mediterranean fare

By CT Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 11:18 AM Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 11:51 AM

Renowned Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli is not only a star athlete but also a successful entrepreneur. Kohli ventured into the restaurant industry with his One8 Commune restaurants in Delhi and Pune. Following its success, the popular cricketer decided to expand his establishments to Mumbai; he acquired the legendary singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow in Mumbai, and transformed it into a stylish and upscale restaurant.

Located on the busy streets of Juhu, the property was purchased last year for a sum of Rs190 million. Now it serves a range of delectable cuisines, including North Indian and Mediterranean fare. And if it is a Kohli-owned service, one can bank on it taking care of all your health and fitness needs.

The restaurant, One8 Commune, opened in October 2022. In a way, the establishment pays homage to the rustic and vintage charm of Kishore Kumar's former residence. Featuring a combination of vintage aesthetics of Kishore Kumar's old home and the modern ambiance of Kohli's new establishment, the restaurant quickly became a go-to spot for many Mumbai residents.

“The destination of one8 Commune is sitting on the property of a man that admired world culture and arts. As a tribute, it’s only fitting we offer the world’s cuisines from behind the doors of our kitchens,” Chef Pawan Bisht of One8 Commune was quoted as saying by Business Today.

Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, share immense love for food and are actively involved in their restaurant business which has seen massive expansion over the years.

On the work front, Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore unfortunately faced an exit from the tournament after a thrilling match against Hardik Pandya's team, the Gujarat Titans.

Sharma, on the other hand, is expected to make her Cannes red carpet debut. She will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood star Kate Winslet. On the film front, fans are waiting for Anushka's on screen comeback with Chakda Xpress.