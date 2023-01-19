Did you hear Beyoncé's sound check in Dubai ahead of Atlantis The Royal gig?

The superstar's songs were blaring out Wednesday night and clips were posted by several social media accounts

Photo: AFP

By CT Desk Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 7:58 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 8:40 AM

Some lucky Dubai residents enjoyed a sound check when Beyoncé songs blared out on Wednesday night ahead of her gig this weekend at the opening of Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah.

Several social media accounts posted clips of what appeared to be sound checks — with the superstar heard singing parts of her iconic single 'Crazy in Love'.

Here's the video:

The high-profile invite-only event will see A-list celebrities and VIP guests in attendance.

Beyoncé is performing at a reported price tag of $24 million. Supergroup Swedish House Mafia will also belt out a selection of hits at the exclusive event which will mark Beyoncé’s first concert in five years and is reportedly the launching pad for her upcoming Renaissance Tour, as per TMZ.

Atlantis The Royal reportedly includes 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites.

