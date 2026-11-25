Michael director Antoine Fuqua has been accused of assaulting a Los Angeles bar manager and threatening to kill him during an alleged incident in February this year.

The allegations have been made by William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, in a 10-page civil complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. According to Variety, Rosenthal has accused Fuqua of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

As per the complaint, Rosenthal had denied entry to Fuqua, his son Brando and his daughter after allegedly finding them "visibly overly intoxicated". The complaint further claimed that a member of the group spat at Rosenthal, following which he asked them to leave the bar.

About an hour later, Rosenthal allegedly saw Fuqua and his group still standing outside the bar. Fuqua reportedly approached him and accused him of pepper-spraying his daughter. When Rosenthal denied the allegation, Fuqua allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck him in the face.

The complaint further alleged that Fuqua used a racial and antisemitic slur against Rosenthal and threatened to kill him.

Describing the alleged incident, the complaint stated, “As Plaintiff staggered back in pain, Defendant Brando Fuqua appeared and approached Plaintiff and forcefully swung a handgun at Plaintiff’s face. Defendants Antoine Fuqua and Brandon Fuqua then pointed their handguns at Plaintiff, placing him in imminent fear for his life, before fleeing down the street."

Rosenthal has sought $50,000 (Dh183,625 approximately) in damages, claiming that the incident left him with serious physical and mental injuries. These reportedly include a fractured nose, a head injury, skin cuts, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe emotional distress and scarring.

The complaint also stated that Rosenthal believes some of his injuries could result in permanent disability.

The allegations are part of a civil complaint, and the claims have not been established in court.