Did Indian celebrity couple Nayanthara and Shivan breach surrogacy laws?

Tamil Nadu health minister orders probe over controversy

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 12:17 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 12:27 AM

The joy and excitement for Indian filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife, the popular south actor Nayanthara, who welcomed their newborn twin babies last Sunday seems short-lived. The announcement of the birth of boys has now snowballed into a raging controversy all over the country.

“Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam (sic),” Shivan had tweeted last Sunday to share the good news with fans.

Several questions were raised by people. The couple has been married for only four months. The babies were allegedly conceived through surrogacy and couple is said to have violated Indian surrogacy laws.

The health minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has since made a statement and has promised a probe over the matter.

"An inquiry will be conducted and I will be directing the Medical Services Directorate to conduct an inquiry into the same,” Ma Subramanian told IANS.

The couple is yet to make a statement on the matter. But sooner or later the controversy will come to an end once the authorities conclude the probe.

Essential clauses of surrogacy bill (effective January 25, 2022)