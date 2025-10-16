  • search in Khaleej Times
Diane Keaton's family reveals cause of death, expresses gratitude for 'love and support'

The Oscar-winning actress's family confirmed she died of pneumonia on October 11 and expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 2:14 PM

Diane Keaton's family has revealed the cause of the actress's death. The Annie Hall star passed away due to pneumonia on October 11, according to People magazine.

In an exclusive statement to People, the Oscar-winning actress's family confirmed she died of pneumonia on October 11 and expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," reads the statement as quoted by People.

Keaton's family also shared the causes the actress was passionate about, which include her steadfast support for the "unhoused community" and "animal shelters."

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," said Keaton's family.

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton was the oldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother, who stayed at home, inspired Keaton's creative side.

"She sang. She played the piano. She was beautiful. She was my advocate," Keaton once told People.

Keaton started acting in school plays and later studied drama in college before dropping out to move to New York. She adopted her mother's maiden name, Keaton, when she began her career in theatre.

Her first major break came with The Godfather (1972), in which she played Kay Adams opposite Al Pacino. The actress also reprised her role in the two sequels.

In 1977, Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Woody Allen's Annie Hall.

Over the decades, she became one of Hollywood's most respected stars, appearing in beloved films like The First Wives Club, Father of the Bride, Baby Boom, and Something's Gotta Give, which earned her another Oscar nomination.

She often worked with directors Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Nancy Meyers.